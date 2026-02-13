KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Four litterbugs — representing Singapore, Indonesia, Pakistan and Malaysia — performed community service at Dataran Merdeka here today after they were caught throwing cigarette butts in public places on New Year’s eve.

Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp) chief executive officer Khalid Mohamed said the three foreign nationals were from Singapore, Indonesia and Pakistan.

The four were the first batch of offenders to begin community service and will be completing the minimum duration of four hours, as ordered by the court, today.

Following amendments to the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007, courts are allowed to sentence offenders to perform up to 12 hours of community service, in addition to fines of up to RM2,000.

Khalid said a total of 15 offenders aged between 20 and 50 years old in five states — Johor, Kedah, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan and Kuala Lumpur — will be performing community service today.

The community service, he said, includes sweeping, collecting trash and cleaning drains in public places.

“The community service order is an alternative form of punishments that is restorative and educational in nature, where we shift from merely fining offenders to involving them directly in cleaning community spaces.

“We also provide suitable gears, such as face masks, vest and other equipment, for them to perform the community service under the supervision of SWCorp officers,” Khalid said.

No rest for enforcement

Speaking to Malay Mail separately, Khalid said SWCorp has issued 742 offence notification notices — comprising 581 locals and 161 foreigners — mainly for throwing cigarette butts in public places.

“Our officers don’t rest. We work around the clock, even on public holidays, to keep our cities clean.

“Currently, we have around 500 officers who are faced with a massive task to patrol nearly 30,000 public sites and tourist hotspots across seven states.

“The officers must record and document every offence meticulously because the court requires proper evidence before we can charge the offenders,” he explained.

Khalid said SWCorp is also considering deploying drones for monitoring but said officers still have to be physically present on site to trace the offenders’ personal details and issue notices to them.