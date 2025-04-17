SINGAPORE, April 17 — Singapore has called for faster economic integration within Asean, urging the bloc to aim for the complete elimination of tariffs across the region, boost intra-Asean trade, and further reduce non-tariff barriers to enable smoother business operations across member states.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said the 10-nation grouping must also accelerate the development of the Asean Power Grid to support the region’s green energy transition, attract new investments, create better jobs, and enhance collective energy security.

“We must also finalise the Asean Digital Economy Framework Agreement and improve our free trade agreements with key partners such as China, India and South Korea,” he said during the S. Rajaratnam Lecture yesterday.

Meanwhile, in response to mounting global challenges, Wong, who is also Finance Minister, said Singapore would continue playing an active role in the joint management of global resources and in strengthening international cooperation.

This includes exploring deeper collaboration between the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the European Union (EU), he added.

“Together, CPTPP and the EU account for around 30 per cent of global GDP.

“A formal partnership between these two entities can facilitate trade and investment flows, and help uphold the core principles of a rules-based trading system,” he said.

Wong stressed that Asean remains central to Singapore’s foreign policy, as the nation reaffirms its commitment to championing deeper regional unity and integration amid global shifts.

He noted that regional solidarity is more important than ever in a world that is becoming increasingly fragmented.

“If Asean can remain united and proactive, it will help all 10 member states navigate geopolitical tensions and maintain our collective relevance,” he said.

Wong added that Singapore will work with Malaysia, the current Asean Chair, and East Asia Summit (EAS) partners to translate the Asean Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) into tangible projects and initiatives.

Aligned with EAS goals, the AOIP emphasises openness, inclusiveness, and cooperation, and clearly rejects zero-sum competition or dominance by any single power, he said.

Beyond maintaining focus on South-east Asia, Singapore will also channel more resources to regions further afield — including Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Pacific and the Caribbean — while stepping up efforts in emerging areas such as the digital economy and renewable energy.

“Through these efforts, we hope to be a responsible stakeholder contributing to a more stable, resilient and inclusive global environment,” he said. — Bernama