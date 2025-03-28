SINGAPORE, March 28 — A Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) director-general jailed for lying about his use of the diplomatic bag service has been dismissed.

Gilbert Oh Hin Kwan, 46, was formally removed from MFA yesterday, according to a government gazette, The Straits Times reported.

In response to media queries, MFA confirmed his dismissal followed the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings.

Oh began serving a one-week jail sentence on Feb 10 after the High Court upheld the ruling of a district judge, who had deemed a fine inadequate given the severity of his actions.

Justice Dedar Singh Gill agreed, noting Oh’s high culpability and stating that his “self-serving” motive was to protect his career.

Diplomatic bags, which carry official government correspondence, are protected from inspection.

Oh had misused the service to transport 21 luxury watches, a ring, and seven children’s books from China to Singapore for a friend, Jiang Si, who was not a diplomat.

On January 12, 2023, he falsely told a colleague at the Singapore Embassy in Beijing that the package belonged to the parents of a Chinese diplomat friend.

His conviction underscores the government’s strict stance on misconduct in the civil service.