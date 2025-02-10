SINGAPORE, Feb 10 — Authorities have placed a Singaporean woman under restrictions and deported a Malaysian man after investigations found them radicalised, Singapore’s Internal Security Department (ISD) said.

ISD said in a statement that Hamizah Hamzah, a 56-year-old housewife, was issued a restriction order in January under the Internal Security Act (ISA) after she was radicalised by the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Although she had no intention to engage in armed violence locally or overseas, her staunch support for the AOR and their violent operations and willingness to spread propaganda made her a security concern, the ISD said, referring to the Axis of Resistance (AOR), a network of Islamist militant and terrorist groups.

“She was committed to garnering support for AOR and would create new accounts whenever her accounts were banned for the violent content she posted,” ISD said.

CNA reported that Hamizah became radicalised after Hamas’ attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023.

She followed and supported military operations by the AOR, consumed content about Palestinian suffering, and engaged in social media groups that promoted violent acts.

She developed a deep admiration for Hamas spokesperson Abu Obaidah and expressed willingness to speak with militants if contacted.

Unable to physically join the conflict, she used social media to promote AOR, posting content that glorified violence and martyrdom.

ISD said she managed several pro-AOR social media groups, with memberships ranging from 16 to over 1,000.

She also made violent threats against Israel supporters and encouraged armed violence against the Israel Defence Forces.

However, her family was unaware of her radicalisation as she intentionally concealed her views to avoid censure.

Separately, ISD arrested Saharuddin Saari, a 34-year-old Malaysian cleaner, under the ISA in November 2023 before repatriating him to Malaysia.

Authorities found that he had been radicalised by the Islamic State (IS) since 2014.

He pledged allegiance to former IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and continued supporting the group after Baghdadi’s death in 2019.

He sought ways to enter Syria and contacted an IS militant for guidance but lacked the funds to travel.

After the Israel-Hamas conflict erupted in 2023, he supported Hamas and the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades and considered fighting alongside them in Gaza but again could not afford the journey.

ISD said Saharuddin had no attack plans in Singapore or attempts to radicalise others in the country.

However, he was willing to commit violence if he perceived “Singapore as siding with the enemies of Islam.”

Following ISD’s investigation, authorities cancelled his work pass and repatriated him to Malaysia, where he was handed over to the Malaysian Special Branch.