SINGAPORE, Feb 8 — Prominent Malaysian property tycoon Ong Beng Seng, who is currently facing charges linked to Singapore’s former transport minister S Iswaran’s corruption case, has been diagnosed with bone marrow cancer, sources close to him have reportedly confirmed.

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), two individuals familiar with Ong’s condition said that the 79-year-old has multiple myeloma, a rare cancer characterised by an abnormal expansion of malignant plasma cells in the bone marrow.

He has been undergoing chemotherapy, they added, and had previously sought court approval to travel abroad for medical treatment.

A spokesman for Ong and Hotel Properties Limited, where he serves as managing director, declined to comment on his health when contacted by CNA.

Ong was charged on October 4 last year in connection with Iswaran’s corruption case.

One charge alleges that he abetted the former minister in accepting an all-expenses-paid trip to Doha worth about S$20,850 (RM68,315) in December 2022.

Another charge accuses him of obstructing justice by aiding Iswaran in May 2023, during a Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau probe, by paying S$5,700 to Singapore GP for a business class flight ticket from Doha to Singapore.

These charges align with two offences for which Iswaran pleaded guilty. The former minister was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment on October 3 last year and was transferred to home detention yesterday.

Ong’s case remains at the pre-trial conference stage, with no indication of whether he intends to plead guilty or contest the charges.

His most recent pre-trial conference yesterday was adjourned to February 28 to allow his defence team to review its position.

Court records show that Ong has received a reply to representations and that his bail has been extended.

Following his charges, Ong sought court approval to travel to London and the United States for medical treatment.

While the specifics of his condition were not disclosed at the time, his request was granted on October 30.

If found guilty of abetting Iswaran under Section 165 of the Penal Code, Ong could face up to two years in jail, a fine, or both.

The obstruction of justice charge under Section 204A carries a maximum jail term of seven years, a fine, or both.