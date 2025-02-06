SINGAPORE, Feb 6 — Singapore will use its Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Act 2021 (FICA) to address the manipulation of social media algorithms by foreign actors to affect the country’s political landscape.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Sun Xueling told Parliament yesterday that various provisions under the Act may be used to act against algorithmically driven online foreign interference, particularly hostile information campaigns driven by foreign actors to influence the country’s elections.

“If algorithms are deliberately manipulated by foreign persons or entities, including social media companies, to affect our domestic politics, that would constitute foreign interference.

“The Government will engage social media companies ahead of the upcoming General Elections to remind them of the need to comply with applicable laws, especially those concerning foreign interference,” she said in response to questions from Jurong GRC Member of Parliament, Dr Tan Wu Meng.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs’ website, under FICA, directions can be issued to an internet intermediary, such as a social media service, to take down their content, or suspend or disable the account, such that the content is not viewable by end-users in Singapore. Non-compliance with such directions is an offence.

Meanwhile, Sun said the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act 2019 (POFMA) could be used to address falsehoods on online platforms during the election period.

Under the Act, the government may issue directions requiring the publication of correct facts.

“Additionally, all online election advertising during that period must comply with the relevant rules in the Parliamentary Elections Act 1954, ensuring transparency and accountability,” she said.

Under the law, the Returning Officer can direct social media platforms to disable access to or remove any online election advertising that violates these rules.

Dr Tan, in his questions, asked whether the government has assessed the potential impact of a foreign-based social media platform manipulating its algorithms to either privilege or disadvantage the social media reach of a particular candidate or group of candidates during a general election period or the lead-up to it.

He also inquired whether existing laws, such as POFMA and FICA, are sufficient to address this issue. — Bernama