SINGAPORE, Feb 1 — The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) will ease restrictions on unmanned aircraft in the country from February 14.

Among the key changes, shared in a statement yesterday, the authority will remove the current limits on the number of unmanned aircraft weighing above 250g that a company or individual can register.

Currently, Singaporeans and permanent residents can register up to five unmanned aircraft, while non-citizens are limited to one. This rule will be lifted, offering more freedom to commercial operators and enthusiasts.

“The limits are set to manage the risks associated with unmanned aircraft operations... Those who wish to register unmanned aircraft above these limits will have to seek special approval from CAAS,” the statement read.

With the new policy, commercial operators and hobbyists will no longer face these restrictions.

CAAS said this change follows the successful implementation of the Centralised Flight Management System (CFMS) in 2022, which helps monitor real-time unmanned aircraft activities.

“The implementation of CFMS and B-RID will enhance the situational awareness of unmanned aircraft operations and strengthen public and aviation safety and security,” it added.

Starting in December 2025, all unmanned aircraft over 250g will need to be equipped with Broadcast Remote Identification (B-RID), a digital licence plate that will aid in monitoring.

In addition to registration changes, CAAS will allow commercial unmanned aircraft operations at higher altitudes, up to 400 feet above mean sea level (AMSL) in designated areas on weekdays.

Previously, operations could only reach 200ft AMSL, with flights above 200ft limited to weekends.

“Companies that use unmanned aircraft for various works, like facade inspections, have given feedback that allowing such operations on weekdays can help increase operational flexibility and reduce labour costs compared to weekends,” CAAS said.

The approval time for permits for commercial operations up to 400ft AMSL will also be streamlined from five to three working days, boosting operational efficiency.

Additionally, starting February 14, operator permit holders will no longer need to call CAAS or the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) for airspace clearance. Instead, they can handle the process digitally via the CFMS FlyItSafe mobile app.

“Operator permit holders can also get immediate clearance, which can help them save time and increase productivity of operations,” the statement read.

CAAS Director-General Han Kok Juan emphasised the agency’s commitment to updating regulations to keep pace with technological advancements.

“As the industry regulator and developer for unmanned aircraft systems, CAAS is committed to updating our rules to stay abreast of technology advancements... without compromising public and aviation safety and security,” he said.