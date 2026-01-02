SINGAPORE, Jan 2 — A 40-year-old man linked to the death of lawyer M Ravi has been handed an additional drug-related charge, bringing the total number of charges he faces to two.

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), Shawn Loo Zhi Jian was charged on Friday with taking methamphetamine on or before December 24, 2025, an offence punishable by a jail term of between one and 10 years, a fine of up to S$20,000, or both.

The charge was brought on January 2. The offence allegedly took place on or before December 24, 2025.

He had earlier been charged over a gathering at an Upper Boon Keng Road flat in the early hours of December 24, 2025, allegedly knowing that methamphetamine would be consumed, an offence carrying up to 20 years’ jail and caning.

Loo appeared in person at the State Courts dressed in a white shirt, CNA reported. He is currently out on bail of S$20,000. The prosecution sought a four-week adjournment for investigations to be completed and the case has been fixed for further mention on January 28.

Ravi, 56, died on December 24, 2025. The lawyer was known for his involvement in human rights cases and pro bono work.

Earlier statements by the police and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said preliminary investigations indicated that Loo had told investigators he and Ravi met at the apartment to take drugs that were allegedly from both men.

Loo later said Ravi showed worrying symptoms and became unresponsive after allegedly taking the drugs. He reportedly performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation before seeking help.

Ravi was taken unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Subsequent investigations indicated that Loo may have disposed of some drugs before officers arrived at the scene.

The police and CNB previously said the matter had been referred to the police for a possible offence of “perverting the course of justice”.