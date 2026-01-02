KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — Singapore’s economy grew by 5.7 per cent on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis in the fourth quarter of 2025 (Q4 2025), extending the 4.3 per cent growth in the previous quarter, according to advance estimates from the republic’s Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted basis, the economy grew by 1.9 per cent, easing from the 2.4 per cent expansion in the third quarter, MTI said in a statement today.

For the full year of 2025, the economy expanded by 4.8 per cent, building on the 4.4 per cent growth in 2024.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong noted in his New Year message on December 31 that the country delivered stronger-than-expected growth of 4.8 per cent, amidst external challenges.

Among sectors, manufacturing posted strong growth of 15 per cent on a y-o-y basis in Q4 2025, accelerating from the 4.9 per cent expansion in the previous quarter. Output expansions in the biomedical and electronics clusters drove the sector’s growth.

The construction sector expanded by 4.2 per cent y-o-y in Q4 2025, moderating from the 5.1 per cent growth in the preceding quarter, and was supported by increases in public and private-sector construction output.

In services, the wholesale and retail trade, and transportation and storage sectors collectively grew by 3.9 per cent, extending the 3.7 per cent growth in the previous quarter. All sectors within the group expanded during the quarter.

The information and communications, finance and insurance, and professional services sectors expanded by 4.2 per cent y-o-y in Q4 2025, extending the 4.5 per cent growth in Q3 2025. All sectors within the group posted growth during the quarter.

Meanwhile, accommodation and food services, real estate, administrative and support services, and other services grew by 3.2 per cent y-o-y in the fourth quarter, slower than the 4.0 per cent growth in the preceding quarter. All sectors within the group posted growth during the quarter.

In particular, the accommodation sector expanded due to increased international visitor arrivals.

MTI said the preliminary gross domestic product (GDP) estimates for the fourth quarter and the whole of 2025, including sectoral performance, sources of growth, inflation, employment, and productivity, will be released in the Economic Survey of Singapore in February. — Bernama