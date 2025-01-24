SINGAPORE, Jan 43 – A 71-year-old man was reportedly sentenced to six years and eight months in jail yesterday for sexually assaulting a woman under the pretext of curing her of “black magic”.

CNA reported that Mohamed Salleh Samad pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault against the 46-year-old victim, with another similar charge considered.

The victim suffered from stomach bloating and pain, believing that her ex-husband had cast “black magic” on her. She was introduced to Salleh by an acquaintance who claimed Salleh could help.

Salleh performed a ritual at the victim’s home on August 25, 2023, involving a water mixture of salt and vinegar. When the pain persisted, she requested a second session.

During the second ritual on August 28, 2023, Salleh asked the victim’s family to leave, claiming he would rather not scare them. He then sexually assaulted her while she was semi-conscious.

Salleh later convinced the victim to go to her bedroom, where he sexually assaulted her again under the guise of removing objects from her body.

The victim confided in a friend and reported the incident to the police. Salleh admitted that the rituals were a deception and that he had used purchased items to trick the victim.

Prosecutors sought a sentence of six years and eight months to seven years and two months, while Salleh’s defence requested leniency, citing his frail health and early plea of guilt.