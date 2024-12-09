SINGAPORE, Dec 9 — A fire at a Housing Board flat in Tampines on the morning of December 9 prompted the evacuation of about 50 people from their homes.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) reported being alerted to the incident at around 6.40am, according to a report published today in The Straits Times.

The fire occurred in a unit on the 13th floor of Block 889A Tampines Street 81.

“Black smoke was emitting from the unit when officers arrived,” the SCDF said in a Facebook post.

Two residents had exited the flat before SCDF personnel arrived.

They were assessed by a paramedic for smoke inhalation but declined hospitalisation.

The fire, which involved the contents of a bedroom, was extinguished, and investigations into its cause are ongoing.