SINGAPORE, Dec 6 — Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong thanked Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for a care package he sent after the former was confirmed to have contracted Covid-19.

In a picture Wong posted online, the care package was shown to consist of assortment of fruits as well as a Premium Seafood Crab Meat Fish Maw Soup (Real Crab Meat).

“Many thanks to @anwaribrahim and @drwanazizah for the lovely ‘Get Well Soon’ package!” Wong wrote on Twitter.

“Was supposed to go to KL for our annual Leaders' Retreat, but had to postpone it due to my Covid infection. We are in the midst of finding new dates. Look forward to meeting again soon!”

The care package Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong received from his Malaysian counterpart, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. — Picture from Twitter/ @LawrenceWongST

On Wednesday, Wong disclosed that he tested positive for Covid-19 after falling ill earlier.

His recent travels included visits to Bangkok, where he was invited by Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, as well as participation in the Apec summit in Peru and the G20 summit in Brazil.