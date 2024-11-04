SINGAPORE, Nov 4 — Six teenagers have been arrested for allegedly stealing a car from a parking lot in Sengkang and taking it for a joyride.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the group — comprising five boys and one girl aged between 13 and 16 — was apprehended as they returned the stolen vehicle to the same multi-storey car park.

AsiaOne reported that the car owner, Huang Weilun, told Shin Min he had parked his car at around 7.30pm last Tuesday at that parking lot. He said at around 11.30pm, when he went back to his car to collect his camera, he discovered that his car was gone and another vehicle was parked there instead.

Huang said he immediately called the police. He added that he and his wife would usually leave the car unlocked and left the keys inside.

As reported by AsiaOne, Huang was speaking to the police at the car park, when he spotted his car coming up the ramp. The vehicle stopped briefly before moving forward again. The two police officers then quickly intercepted the vehicle and instructed the teenagers to exit.

The six teens claimed to be residents of Punggol and said they had picked up friends for a joyride after stealing Huang’s car.

The police informed AsiaOne that they arrested five male teenagers aged 14 to 16 and a 13-year-old girl for theft. They discovered a knuckle duster and an e-vapouriser in their possession, and one of the 16-year-old boy is under investigation for possessing an offensive weapon. Investigations are ongoing.