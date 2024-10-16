SINGAPORE, Oct 16 — Singapore Police Force have reportedly confirmed today that no threatening items were found onboard an Air India Express plane that received a bomb threat.

Singapore’s Straits Times reported that the police were told about the alleged bomb threat at 8.25pm after the airline received it over email.

Security checks were then completed after the plane landed at Changi Airport here.

It cited the police saying action will be taken against those who intentionally cause public alarm over the matter, since investigations are underway.

Singapore yesterday scrambled two F-15 jets fighter jets to escort Flight AXB684 from Madurai in India bound for Singapore.

Air India Express is a budget subsidiary of Indian flag carrier Air India.