SINGAPORE, Oct 12 — Thirty-five people aged 17 to 47 have been arrested here on suspicion of impersonating government and bank officials to commit fraud.

The arrests took place during statewide police operation conducted between September 30 and October 8, with an additional 23 individuals, including a 16-year-old, assisting in investigations, The Straits Times reported.

Of those arrested, 34 are believed to have allowed their bank accounts or internet banking credentials to be used for the scams, while a 47-year-old man reportedly received criminal proceeds in his account.

Since early September, police received multiple reports of scams where victims were contacted by scammers posing as bank officials about unauthorized transactions or credit cards issued in their names.

Victims were often transferred to another scammer impersonating a government official, with some interactions occurring via video calls featuring fake badges and official settings.

Authorities urge the public to adopt security measures and report scams, providing a police hotline and the ScamShield website for assistance.