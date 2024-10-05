SINGAPORE, Oct 5 — The Muslim Converts’ Association of Singapore (MCAS) has denied any affiliation with GlSB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) or the Al-Arqam movement.

Its president, Muhammad Imran Kuna, said MCAS, also known as Darul Arqam Singapore, has recently come across several social media posts linking them to the movement and will not hesitate to take appropriate measures, including legal action.

“We categorically reject any such assertions and firmly deny any affiliation with GISBH, the Al-Arqam movement, or any of their past or current activities.

“Take notice that MCAS takes a serious view of this matter and does not condone any misrepresentations, allegations, or innuendos associating MCAS with Al-Arqam and GISBH,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

He mentioned that the association had contacted the content creators, mostly on TikTok, who made these allegations.

Muhammad Imran Kuna noted that while some obliged by taking down the posts, others simply removed the association’s comments.

He highlighted that the MCAS, established in 1979, is dedicated to providing educational opportunities that reflect Islamic principles through lectures, courses, essential services, and assistance to those in need.

The MCAS also proactively fosters an understanding of Islam, providing a balanced perspective among all individuals, regardless of race, language, or religion.

Muhammad Imran Kuna said the organisation was named “Darul Arqam” in 1980 by the former mufti of Singapore, Syed Isa Semait, to honour the Prophet Muhammad’s companion, Aboo Abdullah Arqam Abi al-Arqam.

“At this juncture, MCAS must reiterate its position that we take our reputation and integrity very seriously as we uphold the governance of the association to the highest degree and decorum.

“We pledge our utmost tolerance and resolute allegiance towards interfaith and racial harmony in a multi-faceted and diverse Singapore, co-existing in symbiotic citizenry.” — Bernama