SINGAPORE, June 29 — Despite the emergence of a scorecard grading politicians based on their traditional stances on family values, several politicians attended this year’s Pink Dot, with two Members of Parliament (MP) from the People’s Action Party saying that it is important to speak to all communities in Singapore.

Speaking to TODAY on the sidelines of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) rally Pink Dot, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Eric Chua said: “I believe in staying true to the mission. My mission is to serve the people and the people in today’s terms in Singapore is a very pluralistic one.

“We need to look at different sectors that need to be engaged and continue the communications with each of the sectors.”

A morning downpour might have left most of Hong Lim Park in a muddy bog, but that did not stop thousands from dressing up in pink and attending Pink Dot to show their support for the LGBTQ community.

Held from 3.15pm to 8.30pm on Saturday (June 29), the annual LGBTQ rally featured 29 community booths from organisations providing different forms of support to the LGBTQ community and performances by local acts such as singer Marian Carmel, all men’s choir Sing Men’s Chorus and drag performance group Singapura Drag Royalty.

Several speakers also took the microphone during the event, including Ms Anne Goh, a former national rugby player and volunteer for lesbian, bisexual and queer organisation Sayoni; drag artist Kira Moon, who was harassed and assaulte by a group of men in March; and Mr Clarence Singam, co-founder of counselling organisation for the LGBTQ community Oogachaga.

Speaking to TODAY during the event, Pink Dot spokesperson Clement Tan said this year’s theme — No One Left Behind — “encapsulates for us (in the LGBTQ community) the exclusions we encounter throughout our lives all the way from cradle to grave”.

He added that attendees were invited to pen messages to Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, noting that Mr Wong had called for building a more inclusive society through Forward Singapore last November.

This is the second Pink Dot since Section 377A, a decades-old law criminalising gay sex, was repealed in November 2021.

People attend the Pink Dot rally in Singapore, June 29, 2024. — Reuters pic

MPS in attendance

Earlier this week, Protect Singapore — which describes itself as a group that aims to protect the values of marriage, family, children and conscience — released a scorecard grading politicians based on their stances towards LGBTQ issues.

The scorecard is to “help you evaluate whether your MP supports your values”, said the group in a Facebook post on Monday. Among the grading criteria includes never attending Pink Dot.

When asked about the scorecard, PAP MP for Ang Mo Kio Group Representation Constituency (GRC) Darryl David questioned its purpose.

“To rank MPs on their stances on anything? I mean, when you start doing that, then I guess ultimately, what is the aim? What are you trying to show?” he said.

He added that he was attending Pink Dot as he “welcomes diversity”, having worked with people from “different backgrounds, different lifestyles, different preferences... different ways of living”.

Besides Mr Chua and Mr David, PAP MPs Carrie Tan and Derrick Goh of Nee Soon GRC were also in attendance.

Workers’ Party MPs for Sengkang GRC Jamus Lim, Louis Chua and He Ting Ru were at the rally as well, speaking to organisers and attendees. They declined to speak to the media.

Progress Singapore Party (PSP) deputy organising secretary Jeffrey Khoo and assistant treasurer Lim Cher Hong were spotted with two members of the party’s youth wing.

In response to queries, a PSP spokesperson said: “We have learned that even after the repeal of 377A, LGBTQ Singaporeans still continue to face discrimination in the workplace and bullying at school.

“Everyone is different and we should all have mutual respect for each other. We may disagree on things but it is more important to focus on common grounds rather than our differences.”

Red Dot United also sent a delegation to Pink Dot, led by its chairman David Foo.

Calling for greater equality and support

When asked about the scorecard, Mr Tan of Pink Dot described it as “disappointing” and expressed his hope that it will not deter politicians from visiting the rally.

“For us, it’s always been an important message that when they come to Pink Dot, it’s not so much support for the issue per say. We see this as an opportunity for leaders in this country to come and understand the LGBTQ community,” he said.

“I think creating a culture of openness and transparency should be the way we move forward, and not just shutting down or cancelling individuals just because they appear at Pink Dot — I think that sets the country back.”

Mr Tan added that the rally hopes to “dispel any myths that transphobia and homophobia no longer exist”, pointing to the recent sex and gender talk at Science Centre that was cancelled after “public concern about content and composition of speakers”.

He added that one of Pink Dot’s sponsors, Trapeze Recreation Club, had its pride flag allegedly vandalised on Saturday morning.

Attendees at Pink Dot said they were there to stand up for inequality and to support their loved ones.

For Ms Kat and Ms Ciara, an 18-year-old couple who declined to give their full name, they hope that one day they could be legally married.

“This is my first Pink Dot... it may be after the repeal of Section 377A but there’s still so much more we need like housing and being able to marry,” said Ms Kat, a student at an Institute of Technical Education.

As for 54-year-old Charles Ho, a volunteer for Pelangi Pride Centre, being at Pink Dot was to advocate for enhanced rights to allow LGBTQ persons to “age with dignity”.

“There’s a lot of legalities like LPAs (Lasting Power of Attorney, which allows a person to appoint someone to make decisions and act on his behalf if he loses mental capacity) that LGBTQ persons must do to ensure they can age with dignity, and considerations like whether they should reveal their sexuality when they need healthcare services as they age,” said Mr Ho.

“We hope that these barriers will be reduced while we educate the community on these considerations.”

As the event came to a close, attendees held up their pink torchlights while several volunteers raised umbrellas that formed the word “equality”. — TODAY