SINGAPORE, May 17 — In the fourth edition of the Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI) released Wednesday, Singapore topped the global ranking that tracks the effectiveness of more than 100 governments around the world for the second consecutive year.

The country ranked first in three of the seven pillars assessed, namely leadership and foresight, which involves ethical and adaptable leaders with long-term vision; strong institutions, such as ministries, public departments and statutory agencies; and attractive marketplace, which includes creating jobs, innovation, and opportunities.

It held the second position in financial stewardship, which looks at how governments acquire, allocate and distribute public funds, Vietnam news agency (VNA) reported.

In the remaining pillars, Singapore ranked fourth in helping people rise, which looks at how governments help citizens achieve a better quality of life; ninth in robust policies and laws; and 26th in global influence and reputation.

Advertisement

Singapore’s approach towards artificial intelligence (AI) was also singled out as it topped the rankings for governance capabilities that support an effective AI strategy, including long-term vision, regulatory governance and implementation indicators, according to VNA.

Singapore’s AI strategy is described as “comprehensive” as its enablers involve technical infrastructure, a skilled workforce and creating an environment that safeguards users and fosters innovation.

In the CGGI ‘s fourth edition, Denmark, Finland, Switzerland and Norway ranked second to fifth respectively while South Korea ranked 20th - the only other Asian country in the top 20.

Advertisement

The CGGI is compiled by the Chandler Institute of Governance, a non-profit organisation headquartered in Singapore. The institute scored the countries on 35 indicators that belong to seven pillars.

The index taps more than 50 publicly available global data sources, including from the United Nations, World Trade Organisation, World Justice Project and Yale University.

Up to 113 countries were evaluated, accounting for about 90 per cent of the world’s population.

— Bernama-VNA