KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — The Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in four states until 12 noon today.

MetMalaysia in a statement this morning announced that the severe weather warning involves Bentong in Pahang as well as Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Klang, Gombak, Petaling, Kuala Langat, Hulu Langat and Sepang in Selangor.

The warning also involves the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya as well as Jelebu, Seremban and Port Dickson in Negeri Sembilan. — Bernama