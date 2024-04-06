SINGAPORE, April 6 — A migrant worker, who was fired after his employer was harassed by loan sharks for his alleged loans, was terminated following a decision made by his employer and not on the advice of the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), said the MOM and the police in a statement today.

Their statement comes after the Bangladeshi worker, Sharif Md Uddin, who has been allowed to remain in Singapore while investigations are ongoing, claimed on social media that his employment had been terminated by his employers on the advice of the authorities.

A video of him recounting what happened over the last two months was posted on the social media accounts of migrant worker activist groups on Wednesday. An online petition to stop Mr Sharif being deported was then set up.

Mr Sharif said that the issue started when any unknown individual sent a note to his employer claiming that he had borrowed money along with a copy of his work permit and joss paper money.

The 46-year-old, who has gained prominence for his writing and for raising awareness about the plight of migrant workers during his last 16 years here, denied ever borrowing any money.

He said that his employer, Hiap Seng Piling Construction, then raised the issue to authorities while he separately made a police report about the harassment.

However, on March 11, Mr Sharif said he was given a termination letter by his company stating that they were advised by MOM and the police to send him back to Bangladesh.

In the termination letter seen by TODAY, the company wrote that it decided to terminate Mr Sharif’s employment “under police and MOM officer advice.... because of the troublesome bring along from your loan shark issue for us (sic)”.

The letter added that Mr Sharif was free to look for another employer, but if he failed to do so the company would arrange for his repatriation.

Mr Sharif said that while he managed to find a new employer, the new company also received similar harassment noted and it decided not to hire him.

TODAY also saw a copy of an e-mail sent by Mr Sharif addressed to MOM seeking clarification on his situation, including whether the authorities had indeed advised his employer to terminate him and if they were concerned that the information regarding his new employment was “leaked” given no one else was privy to it.

General advice given to employer’s family ‘out of concern’, say MOM, police

In the joint statement today, the authorities said that the daughter of Mr Sharif’s employer had sought advice from the Geylang Neighbourhood Police Centre on March 9 after receiving debtor’s notes and hell notes addressed to Mr Sharif at her home.

“In view of her concerns about the continued harassment at her home from unknown parties and the possible risks to her family’s safety, the on-duty officer said that the police would step up patrols around her home and alert her condominium’s security,” said the statement.

“The officer, out of concern for her family’s and her well-being, also advised her generally that harassment would usually stop after the work pass of a foreign worker being harassed had been cancelled, and the worker no longer worked for the employer.”

On March 11, a representative from Hiap Seng Piling reached out to MOM with “a general query” on cancelling a work permit if the employer faces harassment due to the worker’s alleged involvement in unlicensed money lending activities.

No reference to Mr Sharif or details of the case was given during the call, said the authorities.

MOM did not advise the employer to terminate Mr Sharif’s employment, the statement added.

“MOM informed the employer that should the company decide to terminate a work permit, it must notify the worker, settle outstanding salaries and bear the cost of repatriation.”

The authorities said that on that same day, Hiap Seng Piling served a termination notice to Mr Sharif and he separately lodged a police report about the harassment that he faced.

“The police subsequently informed the daughter of Mr Sharif’s employer of this, and shared with her the possibility that Mr Sharif did not borrow from unlicensed moneylenders,” the statement added.

Police investigations into the harassment case are ongoing, the authorities added.

“MOM and SPF have reached out to Mr Sharif to address his concerns and offer our assistance,” said the statement.

Concerned harassment will continue, says Sharif

Mr Sharif told TODAY that he was glad his concerns are being taken seriously and that MOM officers visited his dormitory yesterday to update him on the situation.

Although he has been told he can stay in Singapore on a Special Pass to assist with investigations, he said he is unsure about where he will stay or how he will support his basic needs in the interim.

“It will be difficult for me to survive without any support in this period...After the case is resolved, I will need an extension of my Special Pass till I find a permanent job, and I am anxious for MOM to reassure me that this will be provided,” he said.

Should he find new employment, Mr Sharif added that he is concerned the harassment will continue and hopes the authorities will be able to reassure potential employers that it is “safe to employ (him)”.

TODAY has reached out to Mr Sharif’s former employer for their comments. — TODAY