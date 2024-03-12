SINGAPORE, March 12 — More than 1.8 million travellers crossed Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints in the lead-up to the school holidays from March 7 to 10, 2024, according to the Singapore Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

The agency said about 495,000 travellers crossed the land checkpoints on March 8, surpassing the previous peak of about 485,000 travellers in August 2019, before Covid-19.

ICA said the traffic is expected to remain very heavy at both land checkpoints throughout the rest of the March school holidays and travellers are advised to check the traffic conditions before embarking on their journey. They can expect longer waiting times, and factor in more time for immigration clearance.

“We seek their understanding and patience, and ask that they refrain from queue-cutting, observe traffic rules, and cooperate with officers on-site,” it said in a statement Tuesday.

The agency added that it will continue to review its checkpoint operations, introduce innovative initiatives and streamline and automate existing processes for a faster and more seamless immigration clearance for travellers. — Bernama

