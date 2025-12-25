SINGAPORE, Dec 25 — Police today arrested a 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old teenager for their suspected involvement in a snatch theft case near Redhill Close.

According to the Straits Times, officers were alerted at about 2.50pm on December 24 after a man allegedly grabbed a plastic bag containing cash from an elderly victim and fled.

The stolen cash of S$2,175 (RM6,856) was recovered, police said, adding that the suspects were identified through follow-up investigations and police cameras.

The man was arrested within four hours, and the teenager believed to be his accomplice was also taken into custody.

Both suspects are expected to be charged with snatch theft on December 26.

If convicted, they face between one and seven years in jail and caning.