SINGAPORE, Jan 5 — The authorities are investigating the deaths of a species of fish that were washed up along Sembawang Beach recently.

In videos sent by a reader to TODAY, scores of silver-coloured fish are seen on the waters and sands of Sembawang Beach. The ones that were washed ashore were dead.

In response to TODAY’s queries, the National Environment Agency (NEA) and National Parks Board (NParks) said today that they were informed about the case on Wednesday.

“Upon notification, NEA activated its service provider to clear up the dead fish, and deployed officers onsite to monitor the water quality situation,” the agencies said.

“NEA officers collected water samples at several locations along and near Sembawang Beach for laboratory analysis and will check the water quality in the area regularly over the next few days.”

NParks has identified that the dead fish belong to one species, the Kelee Shad, also known as the Hilsa kelee.

This species is found in Singapore’s coastal waters and is a common plankton feeder that schools in large numbers.

“NEA and NParks are looking into the cause of the fish deaths and are monitoring the situation together with the Singapore Food Agency,” the agencies said. — TODAY pic