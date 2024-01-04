SINGAPORE, Jan 4 — A man who was allegedly involved in a fight that started over a “staring incident” at Orchard Central on New Year’s Day was charged with voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon on Thursday (Jan 4).

The fight caused six people to be sent to the hospital, including those who were trying to stop the attack.

Appearing in court through video-link, Adam Hambali Seddon, 30, was expressionless when his charge was read out to him in Malay.

Based on his charge documents, the Singaporean is accused of hurting a victim, Mr Carmelo Joshua Emilio Esmond D’Sylva, on Jan 1, 2024 at about 4am in the vicinity of Ark11 at Orchard Central.

He had used an unknown instrument for stabbing or cutting which used as a weapon of offence is likely to cause death, stated the documents.

Ark11 is a dance club located on the eleventh floor of Orchard Central.

The five other injured persons were not mentioned in the court documents, which also did not specify what weapon was used.

The documents however indicated that Seddon had allegedly committed the offence while he was under a remission order.

Such an order is issued to certain inmates who are released after serving two-thirds of their sentence because they displayed good conduct and behaviour in prison. The order subjects them to conditions upon their release and until the end of their sentences.

What happened

In a media statement on Wednesday (Jan 3), the police said they received a call for assistance in the early morning of New Year’s Day at Orchard Central shopping centre.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a purported staring incident between Seddon and an 18-year-old male led to an altercation in which Seddon allegedly attacked the victim, said the police.

Seddon then allegedly attacked four other men and a 27-year-old woman who had heard the commotion and tried to intervene to stop the attack, the police said.

Seddon had purportedly fled the scene prior to the authorities’ arrival.

All six victims, aged between 18 and 30 years old, were later sent to Singapore General Hospital where they received treatment for their injuries.

Seddon was arrested on Jan 2 after police officers established his identity with the aid of ground enquiries and police cameras.

In court on Thursday, the prosecution asked for Seddon to be remanded further to further assist in police investigations. The request was granted by District Judge Brenda Tan.

To this, Seddon requested to be released on bail, but the prosecution told the court that he can make such a request at a later date.

He is scheduled to return to court on Jan 11.

Anyone found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt using a weapon of offence likely to cause death could be jailed for up to seven years, fined, or caned, or with any combination of these punishments. — TODAY