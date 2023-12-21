SINGAPORE, Dec 21— A 61-year-old man arrested after the slashing incident at Pasir Ris West Plaza has been charged with attempted murder.

Loh Chye Hoe was in Sengkang General Hospital today where he was charged with the offence by a field magistrate.

He was at the hospital being treated for injuries sustained during the incident.

According to his charge sheet, Loh allegedly slashed Wong Tai Huong, 46, “a few times” with a cleaver, between 4.49pm and 4.50pm on Dec 20, 2023.

The police had said previously that last afternoon, they had received a call for assistance at Block 734 Pasir Ris Street 72.

Upon arrival, they found a 46-year-old man, a 53-year-old woman, and a 55-year-old woman with slash wounds, the police added.

Loh was arrested at the scene and taken to the hospital after he was found with injuries sustained during the attack.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Loh had allegedly armed himself with a chopper to attack the three victims.

They were known to each other but not on friendly terms, the police said.

In a Facebook post, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean wrote that all four persons, including the suspect, were assessed to be in stable condition.

“I know that we are all concerned about the slashing incident at West Plaza on Dec 20, 2023,” he wrote.

“The incident was not random. It is believed that it may be related to an ongoing dispute between the parties involved in the incident,” said Teo, who is also a Pasir Ris—Punggol Group Representation Constituency Member of Parliament.

A two-minute video of the aftermath of the incident circulating online showed police officers entering the shop where a man has his head covered in a piece of white clothing that looked stained with blood.

The video also showed the two purported female victims who were bloody and another man whose hands were covered in dried blood.

If found guilty, Loh could be given a life imprisonment and caned, or he could be jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned, or both. — TODAY