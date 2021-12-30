Finance minister to deliver Singapore’s Budget 2022 on Feb 18

This will be Wong's first Budget statement. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 30 — Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver Singapore's 2022 Budget statement in Parliament on February 18 next year, a Friday.

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) said today that there will be live television and radio coverage of the Budget statement, which will be the first to be delivered by Wong after he took over the finance portfolio from Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat in April.

A live webcast of the speech will also be available on the Singapore Budget website, and real-time updates of key Budget announcements will be posted to MoF's Facebook and Twitter pages.

The full Budget statement will be published on the Singapore Budget website after delivery.

“We thank Singaporeans for providing their views, whether online through (government feedback unit) Reach’s Budget 2022 microsite or in person at settings such as Reach’s listening points,” said MoF.

Singaporeans may continue providing their views online until Jan 17 next year.

MoF said that it is also partnering the People’s Association and its grassroots organisations in their virtual Ask Kopi Kakis #ShareYourViews initiative to seek the public's views and suggestions.

Details of the virtual Ask Kopi Kakis #ShareYourViews engagement platforms are also online.

“We continue to encourage Singaporeans to share their views and suggestions on issues relevant to Budget 2022,” MoF said. ― TODAY