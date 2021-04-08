Singapore to revise port dues rates over two phases from Jan 1, 2022

An aerial view of shipping containers stacked at the port of Singapore February 14, 2012. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, April 8 — Singapore will revise its port dues rates to fund the increased costs of operating and maintaining the Port of Singapore, according to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

MPA said the revision is also to encourage vessels to make faster turnarounds in the port to allow more ships to be served within the limited anchorage space in the port.

“Port dues fund the maintenance of Singapore’s fairways, anchorages and aids to navigation, which are vital to the navigational safety of port users.

“They also fund the vessel traffic management system, and other systems used for the management of Singapore’s port waters,” MPA said in a statement issued here today.

MPA noted that these costs have increased since port dues rates were last revised in 2014.

Following consultations with industry partners including the Singapore Shipping Association and the Association of Singapore Marine Industries, MPA said the port dues rates will be adjusted over two phases to give companies time to adjust to the new rates.

Under Phase 1 which will take effect from Jan 1, 2022, vessels calling at the Port of Singapore to load/unload cargo or to embark/disembark passengers with port stays between two and four days will experience an increase in port dues of up to around 6.0 per cent.

“All vessels that stay in port for one day or less will not see any increase in port dues. This will encourage quicker turnarounds so that the Port of Singapore can serve more ships,” it said.

Meanwhile, under Phase 2 which will take effect from Jan 1, 2023, the port dues rates for vessels that stay in port for one day or less for purposes including loading/unloading of cargoes, embarking/disembarking passengers, taking bunker or supplies and changing of crew will also increase. — Bernama