‘Count on Me, Singapore’ dispute: Indian composer concedes claim to song, MCCY says

Joseph Conrad Mendoza has withdrawn all claims of having written the song ‘We Can Achieve’ before Canadian Hugh Harrison composed ‘Count on Me, Singapore’ for the 1986 National Day celebrations. — Picture courtesy of Joseph Mendoza via TODAY

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SINGAPORE, March 21 — The Indian composer at the centre of a controversy involving a Singapore National Day song has backed down from his claim of being the original composer of the song, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) said.

In a Facebook post today, MCCY said Joseph Conrad Mendoza has withdrawn all claims of having written the song We Can Achieve before Canadian Hugh Harrison composed Count on Me, Singapore for the 1986 National Day celebrations here.

“Following our correspondence with him, Mendoza has changed his earlier position,” MCCY wrote.

It added that Mendoza does not have any evidence to support his claim and has accepted that the Singapore Government holds the copyright to the music and lyrics of the song.

The song We Can Achieve had been the subject of heated online debate in the past week after videos of what appeared to be students in India singing it surfaced on social media.

Many in the online community expressed anger over what they saw as a blatant copy of an enduring patriotic song widely sung here — Count on Me, Singapore — which had all references to “Singapore” in the lyrics replaced with “India”.

MCCY said today that Mendoza has apologised for the confusion caused and told the ministry that he had no intention of attacking the integrity or professionalism of Harrison.

It added that Mendoza’s earlier claims were “untenable”.

“There is not only contemporaneous evidence to support this, but also first-hand accounts such as those of Jeremy Monteiro, a well-respected Singaporean musician who has himself been involved in the making of several national songs,” MCCY wrote.

Monteiro, who arranged Count on Me, Singapore, has confirmed that he was with Harrison when the song was developed and saw its evolution, MCCY said.

MCCY’s checks in India also turned up no evidence or records of Mendoza having any rights to We Can Achieve from 1983 or anytime later.

Mendoza, also known as Joey Mendoza, had earlier dug his heels in when questioned about his claim to being the original songwriter.

The 58-year-old based in Mumbai told TODAY last Thursday that he had written We Can Achieve in April 1983 and taught it to children from the Bal Bhavan Orphanage, but claimed that all cassettes and written documents of the performance were washed away in the 2005 Mumbai floods.

When pressed by MCCY for evidence, he replied that he could send the ministry videos of people who were children at the orphanage singing it in 1983 “testifying that they’ve learnt the song”.

He sent TODAY two recently taken videos by two different women speaking to the camera and saying they were in the orphanage in 1983 and remembered learning We Can Achieve from Mendoza.

Today, MCCY said that Mendoza has since instructed all social media platforms to remove copies of We Can Achieve.

“It is important that our rights to the song are protected and that there remains no doubt as to our origination and ownership of the song,” MCCY wrote.

“MCCY accepts Mendoza’s apology on the terms set out above, and will treat the matter as closed, on this basis.”

TODAY has approached Mendoza for comment. — TODAY