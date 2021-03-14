Singapore discussing possibility of air travel bubble with Australia, says Ministry of Foreign Affairs

A Qantas Airways Boeing 737-800 plane is seen passing a Singapore Airlines Airbus A380 at Sydney Airport. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, March 14 — Singapore is discussing the possibility of setting up an air travel bubble with Australia, allowing residents of both countries to travel to and fro without the need for quarantine, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) spokesperson said today.

The two countries are also discussing instituting certificates to mutually recognise residents who had been vaccinated against Covid-19, as well as resuming travel for priority groups, such as students and business travellers.

However, Singapore is not in discussion with Australia on the concept of a quarantine centre or vaccination hub, the spokesperson pointed out, contrary to what a news report by Australian news outlet The Sydney Morning Herald, which was published on Sunday, had suggested.

The spokesperson said these in response to media queries following The Sydney Morning Herald’s report with the headline “Australia and Singapore plan for travel bubble and quarantine hub by July”.

The article claimed that the Australian government is working on an ambitious plan that would establish Singapore as a quarantine gateway, holiday destination and potential vaccination hub for returning Australians, international students and business travellers.

In making the clarification, the MFA spokesperson said: “We are not in discussion on the concept of a quarantine centre or vaccination hub.

“Australian nationals can transit via Singapore without quarantining to return home if they travel on approved transit routes and if they comply with our public health protocols while in transit.”

The latest discussions between the two countries came as Australia and Singapore had been able to keep their Covid-19 situation under control.

The MFA spokesperson said: “Singapore is currently in discussions with Australia on the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates and resumption of travel with priority for students and business travellers.

“We are also discussing the possibility of an air travel bubble which will allow residents of Singapore and Australia to travel between both countries without the need for quarantine.” — TODAY