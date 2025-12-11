KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — The Sultan of Selangor has asked Members of Parliament to represent the rakyat (people) with respect, dignity and integrity.

Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah took aim at some MPs who descend into shouting matches and disorderly behaviour.

“It’s a disgrace. Despite numerous calls in the past advising these MPs to behave, some continue to be rowdy,” he said in an interview with Bernama.

His Royal Highness said these errant lawmakers should serve as role models especially to the younger generation but instead “they behave like bullies.”

Last month, two MPs were ordered out of Parliament after a verbal altercation.

There have also been numerous occasions when Parliament erupted into chaos this year as tempers flared.

The Ruler said the Dewan Rakyat must be a model of mature democratic discourse.

“MPs should debate intelligently and offer constructive ideas.There is no need to be abusive or to hurl insults at each other.

“Such immaturity will only diminish the trust of the rakyat in the institution,” he said.

His Royal Highness urged MPs to uphold decorum and to debate with civility.

“I have no intention to interfere in the proceedings of the Dewan Rakyat as that is work of the Speaker, however, certain conduct in the Dewan Rakyat reflects poorly on our leadership and may set a bad example for the younger generation.

“But I have to voice my views and concerns as a Ruler,” he added, saying differences in opinions should be resolved with reason and persuasion. — Bernama