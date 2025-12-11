IPOH, Dec 11 — Teluk Intan Hospital (HTI) today clarified that there was no incident of a baby going missing at the facility, dismissing social media claims.

In a post on its official Facebook page, HTI said the reported incident was actually a Code Pink Drill, conducted as part of the hospital’s ongoing efforts to enhance baby safety and ensure staff readiness remained at its highest level.

The hospital explained that the drill, which ran from 11.30am to 1pm, simulated a baby being lost in the ward and was aimed at assessing the prompt response of security, nursing, medical teams, and other relevant units.

“All entrances and exits were fully secured throughout the drill, and the hospital team completed the simulation within the specified timeframe,” the post said.

HTI further explained that the drill was carried out periodically in line with the hospital’s safety requirements.

The hospital also extended its appreciation to all staff involved, as well as to the public and visitors for their cooperation throughout the exercise. — Bernama