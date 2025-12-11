SEREMBAN, Dec 11 — Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan says the national contingent at the SEA Games Thailand 2025 need not worry about their safety following the rising tensions over the border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia.

He said that Bangkok and Chonburi, the venues of the biennial Games, are safe, as the clashes between the two countries are happening in the border areas.

“National athletes at the SEA Games in Bangkok and their parents need not worry. The clashes are only at the border areas; they don’t involve other areas,” he told reporters after handing over the Rembau parliamentary-level assistance and contributions here today.

The SEA Games 2025 are from Dec 9-20, while the Asean Para Games (APG) 2025 will be from Jan 20-26, 2026.

Malaysia is sending 1,142 athletes and 515 officials for the SEA Games 2025, while 236 athletes and 117 officials will be involved in the APG 2025. — Bernama