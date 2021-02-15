Nine new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, all imported

Singapore reported nine new Covid-19 cases on February 15, 2021. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 15 — Singapore reported nine new cases of Covid-19 today, all of which were imported.

The cases had already been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 59,809.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. — TODAY