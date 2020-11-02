Heavy rains lead to flash floods in areas across Singapore

SINGAPORE, Nov 2 — Heavy rain this afternoon led to flash floods in three locations across the island, national water agency PUB said.

In a Facebook post at around 3.15pm, PUB said that flash floods had occurred along Upper Paya Lebar Road, Lorong Gambir near Bartley as well as Mount Vernon Road.

PUB said that its officers had been deployed to those locations to “render assistance”.

It had issued an advisory at about 3pm of the risk of flash floods in several locations across the island where water levels in drains and canals have reached 90 per cent. Members of the public were also told to avoid the areas.

They were:

● Siang Kuang Avenue

● Jalan Lokam/Upper Paya Lebar Road

● Puay Hee Avenue/Siak Kew Avenue

● Sims Drive/Block 56

● Lorong Gambir/Gambir Walk

● Lorong Ong Lye/Lorong Lew Lian

● Happy Avenue North (Lamp Post 11)

● Macpherson Road/Playfair Road

● Balestier Road/Thomson Road

● Sg Serangoon Branch (Hougang Ave 7)

● Playfair Road (Bartley Road East)

In another advisory at around 4.30pm, PUB said that heavy rain was expected over many parts of northern and western Singapore.

In photos shared on social media, murky brown water can be seen inundating parts of a road along Hougang Ave 3 near the Singapore Girls’ Home.

A user on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group also posted a photo of a fallen tree along Macpherson Road blocking the path of motorists on both lanes. — TODAY