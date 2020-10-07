Ikea, Giant hypermarket in Tampines among places visited by Covid-19 cases while infectious, says Singapore Health Ministry

The Ikea store in Tampines is added to a list of public places that had been visited by Covid-19 cases during their infectious period. ― Picture via Google Maps/TODAY

SINGAPORE, Oct 7 — Several locations on Sentosa Island such as the Universal Studios Singapore theme park and Hard Rock Cafe, as well as the Ikea store and Giant hypermarket in Tampines, were added to a list of public places that had been visited by Covid-19 cases during their infectious period.

In its evening update on the coronavirus situation in Singapore yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the infectious persons had visited:

― La Rouge Beauty Parlour at 30 Bayshore Road on September 22 between 9.40am and 12.15pm

― Universal Studios Singapore on September 24 between 3.10pm and 8.45pm

― Hard Rock Cafe at Resorts World Sentosa on September 24 between 8.40pm and 9.30pm

― BearyFun Gym at Katong Swimming Complex on September 26 between 3.30pm and 5pm

― NewEcon Top Choice Supermarket at 84 Bayshore Road on September 26 between 7pm and 8pm

― Giant hypermarket at 21 Tampines North Drive 2 on September 27 between 3.15pm and 4.50pm

― Ikea branch at Tampines on September 27 between 5pm and 6.30pm

MOH said that it would have already notified individuals who were identified as close contacts of the confirmed cases.

“As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit,” it added.

“They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.”

MOH added that individuals may access the SafeEntry Location Matching Self-Check service via the TraceTogether mobile application, SingPass app, or at https://wereyouthere.safeentry.gov.sg to check whether they were at these locations during the specified timings, based on their own SafeEntry records.

Members of the public do not need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been, it said.

The National Environment Agency will engage the management of the affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Yesterday, MOH reported 11 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore. Of these, four are imported while two are community cases. The remaining five are foreign workers staying in dormitories. ― TODAY