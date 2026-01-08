PUTRAJAYA, Jan 8 — Civil servants in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan will enjoy a replacement public holiday on February 2 (Monday), following the overlap of Federal Territory Day and Thaipusam public holidays on February 1 (Sunday).

The Public Service Department (PSD) said the arrangement is in line with Section 3 of the Holidays Act 1951 (Act 369), which provides that if a public holiday falls on a weekly holiday, the following day shall be observed as a public holiday.

“Although Federal Territory Day and Thaipusam fall on the same date, civil servants in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya will observe the deferred public holiday on the following day, Monday, February 2.

“For civil servants in Labuan, the deferred public holiday for Federal Territory Day, which falls on Sunday, February 1, will also be observed on February 2,” it said in a statement today.

PSD clarified that the replacement holiday arrangement for this overlap, as mentioned in a statement on public holiday for Thaipusam and Federal Territory Day for private sector employees on February 1, 2026, issued by the Department of Labour Peninsular Malaysia (JTKSM) on December 31, does not apply to civil servants.

In its statement, JTKSM noted that Federal Territory Day is a mandatory holiday that must be provided by private sector employers in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan and cannot be substituted, in accordance with Section 60D(1)(a)(iii) of the Employment Act 1955 (Act 265). — Bernama