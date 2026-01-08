PUTRAJAYA, Jan 8 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the Immigration Department and the National Registration Department will introduce a new Malaysian passport and a new MyKad by the second quarter or early third quarter of this year.

He said the new versions will be enhanced with more advanced security features to further strengthen their reliability and integrity.

“This replacement is not done arbitrarily. It is a security responsibility that must be carried out after a certain period of use,” he told reporters at a press conference after his New Year’s address here today.

Saifuddin Nasution said user specifications for the new passport and MyKad have already been developed and certified, involving processes between the Immigration Department and the NRD.

He stressed that existing passports and MyKad will remain valid until the new documents are officially implemented.

He also urged the public to wait for formal announcements before making applications.

“The next step is to inform the public early, around six months in advance, so that people do not rush or panic to apply for new passports or MyKad,” he said.

He said as part of this year’s Visit Malaysia Year initiatives, the government is reinforcing border control and immigration measures across the country through Border Control and Protection Agency and the Immigration Department as the frontline at the nation’s entry points.

He said their key responsibilities include ensuring smooth movement of travellers without compromising security, enhancing revenue collection in collaboration with the Customs Department, and addressing integrity-related issues.

“Priority will be given to major entry points, including KLIA 1, KLIA 2, the Sultan Iskandar Building, Sultan Abu Bakar Complex, Penang, Kota Kinabalu, and Sarawak.

“Autogate systems will be installed at all these entry points to improve efficiency and streamline operations,” he added.