PETALING JAYA, Jan 8 — A social media influencer pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court today to a charge of punching a fast-food restaurant worker with disabilities last month.

Nalinee Kothandabani, 41, an IT engineer, was charged with intentionally injuring Rani Arumugam, 45, by punching her at a fast-food restaurant in Serdang Raya, Seri Kembangan, on December 8 under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of one year or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Syed Ahmed Khabir Abdul Rahman proposed RM5,000 bail with one surety, while defence counsel Dinesh Muthal sought a reduced amount of about RM500, saying his client is the family’s sole breadwinner.

“My client lives in Johor Bahru and has fully cooperated during the police investigation, and appeared in court today to face the charge,” the lawyer said.

Magistrate Amira Sariaty Zainal granted bail of RM2,000 with one surety and set March 17 for case mention.

Lawyer Lavendran Nair appeared as an observing counsel on behalf of the victim at today’s proceedings.

On December 18, media reports cited that police had summoned a female suspect believed to have attacked a disabled woman at a fast-food restaurant in Serdang Raya, following a dispute on social media.

Serdang district police chief ACP Muhamad Farid Ahmad said the victim sustained bruises on her left cheek and lips. — Bernama