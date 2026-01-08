PORT DICKSON, Jan 8 (Bernama) — Police have arrested a tenth suspect in connection with an armed group fight involving what is believed to be a machete on Jalan Pekan Lukut on December 27.

Port Dickson police chief Superintendent Maslan Udin said the suspect was detained on December 29, following the arrest of nine others after a public emergency call at 8.05pm on the day of the incident.

“The suspects are aged between 20 and 30 years old. Seven of them have prior criminal and drug abuse records,” he said in a statement today.

Maslan said six suspects will be charged tomorrow under Sections 326, 427 and 323 of the Penal Code, while the remaining four will serve as prosecution witnesses.

Earlier media reports said police had detained nine suspects within 24 hours of the armed group fight on Jalan Pekan Lukut. — Bernama