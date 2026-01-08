KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — International Justice Mission (IJM) Malaysia clarified it is not linked to the entity referred to as “International Justice Malaysia” in recent reports of an alleged scam.

The organisation said it has lodged a police report yesterday over an impersonation case and will also file a report with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) following police advice.

“We are not connected in any way to the entity referred to as ‘International Justice Malaysia’ in recent news reports involving an alleged scam,” IJM Malaysia said in a statement.

“We stand ready to cooperate with the authorities,” it added.

IJM Malaysia explained that it is a non-profit organisation focused on protecting people from human trafficking, forced labour, and other forms of exploitation, and is part of the global International Justice Mission network.

It stressed that it does not provide money recovery services or solicit personal information, payment, or banking details through social media.

The organisation said it was alerted on November 19, 2025 to an unauthorised Facebook page impersonating its name. The page was reported to Meta the same day, and public warnings were issued advising the public not to engage with it. The page has since been taken down.

The organisation commended police for raising public awareness and cautioned against investment or recovery offers on social media.

It added that it is also working with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) on a campaign to warn job seekers about deceptive recruitment linked to scam operations.