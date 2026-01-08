KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) said today that it has decided to take “No Further Action” (NFA) in Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s case, in which he was granted a Discharge Not Amounting to Acquittal (DNAA) on all 47 charges in 2023.

A DNAA meant that the AGC could have charged Zahid over the same charges in the future, but the AGC today said that the existing evidence was insufficient to continue prosecuting those charges.

In a two-page statement explaining its decision today, the AGC said the case has now concluded as it will not take any further action.

“This Chambers decided that ‘No Further Action’ will be taken regarding that case.

“This decision brings that case to a final conclusion, in line with the Attorney General’s powers and discretion under the Federal Constitution and related laws,” the statement read.

The AGC stressed that the decision was made “based on professional and legal considerations, by taking into account the interest of justice, the integrity of the prosecutorial process, and the need to ensure certainty and transparency in the criminal justice system”.