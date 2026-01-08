KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today advised all civil servants to uphold integrity and trust in carrying out their duties for the benefit of the people and the nation.

In a Facebook post shared on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s official page, His Majesty stated that civil servants are the backbone of national administration and play a vital role in ensuring that government policies and plans are implemented effectively.

The King emphasised the importance of a work culture rooted in honesty, transparency, and efficiency, while rejecting any form of abuse of power, corruption, or misconduct that could erode public trust in state institutions.

The advice was conveyed when His Majesty granted an audience to Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar at Istana Bukit Tunku here today.

During the meeting, Sultan Ibrahim was briefed on current public service issues, including efforts to strengthen governance and institutional accountability.

In a separate engagement at the same venue, His Majesty also granted an audience to Royal Malaysia Police Special Branch director Datuk Ibrahim Darus. — Bernama