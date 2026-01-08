KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Businessman Albert Tei has taken the Malaysian Anti‑Corruption Commission (MACC) to court, claiming he was humiliated and prejudiced after being forced to wear an orange lock‑up uniform during investigations, despite not being convicted of any offence.

The suit, which also names MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki and the government, was filed at the High Court here today, Harian Metro (HM) reported.

Tei’s lawyer, N Surendran, said the move was unjust as his client has yet to be proven guilty in court.

He added that the action had humiliated his client.

“His photographs were taken and circulated online, in the media and on television. What happens if the court eventually acquits him? Can the damage to his reputation ever be repaired?” Surendran asked.

Tei himself alleged he was compelled to wear a T‑shirt emblazoned with the word “lock‑up”, handcuffed, and taken to several locations.

“Wearing the same outfit, I was brought to different places and seen by many people. What was MACC’s intention? This action was clearly meant to prejudice me in the eyes of the public,” he was quoted as saying.

Tei further claimed MACC had imposed punishment before any court ruling, and challenged the agency to explain the legal basis of the practice, including disclosing statistics of detainees forced to wear orange uniforms but later freed by the courts.

Earlier, the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court fixed March 13 for mention of his corruption case.

HM reported during today’s proceedings, Judge Rosli Ahmad allowed charges previously filed at the Shah Alam Sessions Court to be transferred here. When the charges were re‑read, Albert maintained his plea of not guilty.

According to the charge, Tei allegedly gave a bribe amounting to RM64,924, deposited into a CIMB Bank account belonging to a woman, for the rental of a house in Jalan Medang Serai, Bukit Bandaraya, Kuala Lumpur. The payment was allegedly intended for former senior political secretary to the prime minister, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.

The bribe was purportedly to induce Shamsul Iskandar to assist companies linked to Tei in securing approval for mineral exploration licences in Sabah.

Tei was charged under Section 17(b) of the Malaysian Anti‑Corruption Commission Act 2009, punishable under Section 24(1) of the same Act, which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher.