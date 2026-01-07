SINGAPORE, Jan 7 — A 21-year-old Malaysian man was sentenced to 41 weeks’ jail after being caught with tens of thousands of vapes and related components in Singapore.

Channel News Asia (CNA) reported that Chong Jun Keong pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing vapes or vape components for sale, with two additional charges taken into consideration.

According to court documents, Chong worked as a sales assistant at a handphone shop in Bukit Indah, Johor Bahru, earning RM6,000 (S$1,898) monthly. The store also sold vapes and related accessories.

CNA further stated that in April 2025, Chong agreed to work part-time as a vape packer in Singapore for S$100 a day, after being approached by a customer known only as John.

He began working at a warehouse in Jalan Pemimpin in May 2025, packing 80 to 90 parcels twice a week. He was later given access to a second warehouse in Ubi.

Chong’s tasks involved following packing instructions sent via a phone application, while delivery drivers collected the parcels.

Investigations revealed that the operation involved multiple delivery drivers, some of whom were Malaysian.

HSA officers raided the first warehouse on July 11, 2025, where Chong was found exiting the building.

CNA also added that officers seized 17,955 vapes and 29,522 components. Using keys found in Chong’s vehicle, HSA then accessed the second warehouse, uncovering 5,564 vapes and 13,412 components.

In total, Chong was found in possession of about 35,000 vapes and vape components intended for sale. The prosecution described the case as a syndicated operation.

Chong, who was unrepresented in court, said through a Mandarin interpreter that he had been in Singapore for six months and relied on his family in Malaysia for support.

The judge highlighted the need for deterrence, noting that possession of imitation tobacco products for sale carries a maximum penalty of six months’ jail, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both per charge.