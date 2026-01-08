KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Fresh from their Thailand 2025 SEA Games success, national women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah were upset by Indonesia’s Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma-Meilysa Trias Puspitasari in the Malaysia Open here today.

Pearly-Thinaah, who beat Febriana Dwipuji-Meilysa Trias in the SEA Games final, crashed out in straight games at the Axiata Arena for their first defeat against the Indonesians in five meetings.

World number two Pearly-Thinaah trailed 1-11 in the opening game before losing 24-26 and failed to recover in the second game, going down 17-21, in the 54-minute match against the world number 60 Indonesians.

“Of course, there is disappointment, but winning and losing are normal for athletes. They prepared very well for today, and they played better than us.

“This is something we have to accept and go back to discuss how we can change and improve our style of play,” Pearly told reporters after the match.

Thinaah apologised to fans at the packed Axiata Arena, some of whom travelled from afar.

“I think this is something that we athletes have to learn from. We are confident that we can come back from this. I’m glad that I have Pearly by my side, so we will keep supporting and reminding each other to gain back our confidence,” she said.

The last time a Malaysian women’s doubles pair won the Malaysia Open was in 1965 through Teoh Siew Yong-Rosalind Singha Ang. — Bernama