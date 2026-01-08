PUTRAJAYA, Jan 8 — A former Chief of Army has been remanded for seven days, while his two wives were remanded for six and three days respectively from today to assist investigations into alleged corruption involving army procurement tenders.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Ezrene Zakariah following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at the Putrajaya Magistrates’ Court this morning.

The three suspects were brought to court at about 10am after being detained at the MACC headquarters yesterday evening. They arrived handcuffed, clad in orange detainee uniforms, before being escorted into the court compound.

Lawyer Nizamuddin Hamid, representing the former army chief, said his client has not fully recovered from illness and is still undergoing medical treatment.

“We are giving MACC room to carry out its investigation and have also requested that the court allow our client access to legal counsel during the investigation,” he told reporters after the remand proceedings.

Yesterday, the man and his wives were detained at 7pm after giving statements at the MACC headquarters here.

On December 23, MACC officers went to the Defence Ministry, with investigations focusing on projects carried out through open tender procurement methods, as well as procurements under the Army’s Responsibility Centre.

Last Tuesday, MACC remanded 17 company directors suspected of being involved in the army procurement tender cartel network. — Bernama