KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — AirAsia has rolled out its annual fixed-fare initiative for travellers flying to and from East Malaysia for the upcoming Chinese New Year and Hari Raya Aidilfitri festivities.

Under the initiative, all-in one-way tickets from Kuala Lumpur to Sarawak, covering routes to Kuching, Miri, Sibu and Bintulu, are priced at RM328.

Airfares to Sabah, covering routes to Kota Kinabalu, Tawau and Sandakan, are fixed at RM398.

For the Chinese New Year period, travellers can book flights from now until February 24 for travel between February 13 and February 24.

Meanwhile, for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri period, bookings are open from now until March 26 for travel between March 18 and March 26.

AirAsia Malaysia chief executive officer said the airline will operate an average of 1,578 flights during both festive periods, offering more than 31,000 seats at fixed fares.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook and his deputy, Datuk Hasbi Habibollah, were also in attendance.

Separately, Loke said the government will launch the FLYsiswa flight subsidy initiative next week, offering RM400 flight vouchers for students from public educational institutions.

He said the government will also continue the airfare subsidy scheme that caps ticket prices from Kuala Lumpur to East Malaysia at RM499 during the Chinese New Year and Aidilfitri periods.

In November, Loke told the Dewan Rakyat that the Transport Ministry spent RM11 million to subsidise nearly 27,000 flight tickets priced above the previous RM599 ceiling.

The Chinese New Year falls on February 17 this year, while the Ramadan fasting month is expected to begin the following day.

Hari Raya Aidilfitri is expected to fall on March 21.