KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Malaysian shuttlers suffered a shock day at the Malaysia Open, crashing out at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil today despite the roaring home crowd.

Only reigning world mixed doubles champions Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei advanced to the quarter-finals, keeping Malaysia’s badminton hopes alive on home soil.

National men’s singles player Leong Jun Hao lost 21-18, 21-11 to Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie in 55 minutes.

Pearly Tan-M Thinaah, seeded second in the world, lost 24-26, 17-21 to Indonesia’s Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma-Meilysa Trias Puspitasari who are ranked world No 60.

This marks the Malaysian doubles pair’s first ever defeat to the Indonesian duo.

Men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani also fell in straight games to lower-ranked opponents to Ben Lane-Sean Vendy from England, ranked 16th in the world.

The shocking losses left local fans disappointed.