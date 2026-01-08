PUCHONG, Jan 8 — A National Disaster Management Council is proposed to be established as the highest body responsible for coordinating disaster management and disaster risk reduction, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also chairman of the National Disaster Management Committee, said he had instructed the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) to prepare a Cabinet Paper to be circulated to all ministries for feedback.

“Within a month, it will be circulated to all ministries for review, and I will personally present it (at a Cabinet meeting).

“Upgrading the Central Disaster Management Committee to the National Disaster Management Council. We want disaster management to be significantly enhanced,” he said while delivering the 2026 New Year message to Nadma staff here today.

Also present was Nadma director-general Meor Ismail Meor Akim.

Ahmad Zahid said that the current national disaster management mechanism through the Central Disaster Management Committee at the highest level needs to be further strengthened.

“At present, the existing committee does not yet involve the direct participation of Menteri Besar and Chief Ministers, even though state governments hold key authority over development, land use, and water resource management — critical factors that strongly influence disaster risk and impact.

“There is also a need for the full involvement of federal ministers who have the mandate and capacity to coordinate all aspects in an integrated manner across ministries and agencies, allowing strategic decisions to be made more quickly, decisively, and effectively,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said a new approach to disaster management must be introduced, and the country should adopt a whole-of-government approach to build resilience in facing crises and disasters.

“We must accept reality. Disasters today are no longer isolated or seasonal. They are also driven by climate change, rapid development and urbanisation, population density, and global uncertainties that cut across sectors.

“If we observe, disasters today go beyond environmental concerns. They also encompass public health, humanitarian crises, and disruptions to technology and critical infrastructure. That is why the old approach is no longer sufficient,” he said.

He added that the National Disaster Risk Reduction Policy 2030, which is being drafted, represents a long-term national commitment to raising public awareness and preparedness for disasters through comprehensive and holistic risk management. — Bernama