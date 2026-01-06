SINGAPORE, Jan 6 — Former Singapore deputy prime minister Heng Swee Keat has stepped down from his position on the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) board of directors, effective January 1.

The move comes after his retirement from politics last April after 45 years in public service, local media reported; Singapore-based news outlet CNA reported that he did not contest in the 2025 Singapore elections either.

Heng began his career as principal private secretary to founding Singapore prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, and later served as permanent secretary at the Trade and Industry Ministry before entering politics in 2011 and holding key ministerial portfolios including finance and education.

MAS board chairman Gan Kim Yong praised Heng for his 20 years of service, including his tenure as managing director from 2005 to 2011.